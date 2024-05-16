Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 18.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

