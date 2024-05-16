USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.71 million and $296,340.65 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,398.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.00680218 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00095552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

