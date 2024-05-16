Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 28.3% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 2,360,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.40.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
