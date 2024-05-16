Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $78.01

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.01, but opened at $76.26. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 1,055,818 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.