VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFS opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

