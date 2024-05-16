Visa (NYSE:V) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $322.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on V. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa stock opened at $281.53 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

