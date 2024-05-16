Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Vontier has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.