Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

IHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 27,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,580. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

