Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $259.24 and last traded at $259.31. 325,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 767,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

