Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WVE. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of WVE remained flat at $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 545,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $722.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of -0.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

