Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WESCO International (WCC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) recently:

5/6/2024 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – WESCO International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $172.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2024 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 2.4 %

WESCO International stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,612. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at WESCO International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,256,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

