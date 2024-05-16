Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:SWX opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

