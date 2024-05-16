WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading Up 28.6%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 140,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 71,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesCan Energy

In other news, insider Leo Berezan acquired 2,316,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$92,640.00. 29.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

