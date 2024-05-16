Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

NYSE:WH opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

