YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.