Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Yum China were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916,418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,352.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 446,194 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

YUMC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

