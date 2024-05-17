2,208 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 304,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 45.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.24 and a 1-year high of $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

