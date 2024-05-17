2,999 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,009. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

