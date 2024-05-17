3,479 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. 368,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

