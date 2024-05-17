4,534 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,526. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

