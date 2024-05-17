4,810 Shares in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $95.79. 21,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,474. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

