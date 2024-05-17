4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 3.6%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.72. 71,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 932,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,395 shares of company stock valued at $620,528 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.