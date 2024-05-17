6,365 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 854,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 45.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 796,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.