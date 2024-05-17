7,255 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 281,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Report on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.