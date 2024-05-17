ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $315,489.30 and $1.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,793.61 or 0.99898729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011928 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000315 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

