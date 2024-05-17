Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) PT Lowered to $11.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.26. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

