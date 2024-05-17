Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

