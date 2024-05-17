Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

