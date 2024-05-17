AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 11.3% in April

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGM Group Stock Performance

AGM Group stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. AGM Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.35.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

