AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 11.3% in April

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AGM Group Stock Performance
AGM Group stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. AGM Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.35.
About AGM Group
