Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
Institutional Trading of Airgain
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 4.22% of Airgain worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.