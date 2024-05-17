Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 4.22% of Airgain worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

