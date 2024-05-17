AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Cut to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.79.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.