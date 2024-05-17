Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKYA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 98.47% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

