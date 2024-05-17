Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $103.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $90.46 and last traded at $89.69. 19,728,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,405,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

