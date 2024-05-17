Alimera Sciences’ (ALIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 41,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

