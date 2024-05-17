Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,230,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,583. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.