Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.94

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 333853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of C$320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.