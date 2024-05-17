Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.94

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 333853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of C$320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.