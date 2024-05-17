Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.24 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

