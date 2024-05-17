AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Boston Partners lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.4 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

