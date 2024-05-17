Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 996,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

