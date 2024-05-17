Analyzing Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) & Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exscientia and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Exscientia currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.06%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Exscientia.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Exscientia has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exscientia and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $25.60 million 24.23 -$181.56 million ($1.48) -3.47 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.44 million ($1.66) -3.16

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -737.10% -36.44% -26.39% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -72.94% -53.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Exscientia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

