Apexium Financial LP Sells 99 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Applied Materials by 48,129.0% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 66,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 319,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.93. 3,840,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,203. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

