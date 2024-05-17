Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 11.5% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 1,653,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,579,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $502.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

