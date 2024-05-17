Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.830-2.190 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.84.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.02. 2,007,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,178. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.24. Applied Materials has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

