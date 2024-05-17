AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 16,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,497. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

