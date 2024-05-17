ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 7.5 %
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.89. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.