ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 7.5 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.89. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABIO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma makes up 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 27.59% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

