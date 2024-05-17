Argus Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $66.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $96,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

