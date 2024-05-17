Arrow Exploration’s (AXL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Arrow Exploration stock traded down GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 20.11 ($0.25). 761,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.08. The firm has a market cap of £57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.35).

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.