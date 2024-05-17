Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Argus

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

AJG stock opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $256.28. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,486. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,392.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

