Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AINC opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

In other news, CEO Monty J. Bennett acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

