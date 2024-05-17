Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.13.

ASB stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,529 shares of company stock worth $564,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $7,561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 490,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

